Giant whale installation to appear in Jeju fest

A festival “Colorful Sanji,” jointly hosted by the Jeju Island and the Jeju Tourism Organization, is scheduled to kick off Saturday at Jeju Island’s Tamna Culture Plaza.



The festival runs through Sept. 12, and the highlight is a media art exhibition which features a 30-meter giant whale installation made of three thousand model sardines.



The whale display will be decorated with colorful lighting, videos and music, throughout the festival period, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



The artwork was inspired by the whales and sardines swimming near the Sanjicheon Stream, that starts from Hallasan, the country’s tallest mountain, and flows out to Jeju Port.8





Poster for “Colorful Sanji” (Jeju Tourism Organization)