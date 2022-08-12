 Back To Top
National

Yoon says pardons aim to help people's livelihoods, economic recovery

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Aug 12, 2022 - 10:07
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that people's livelihoods and economic recovery are the focus of his special pardons to be granted ahead of Liberation Day.

The pardons will be approved during an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Yoon later Friday and announced by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong is widely expected to be among the beneficiaries, along with other business leaders.

"The focus of these pardons was above all on people's livelihoods and economic recovery," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work. (Yonhap)

