Landslide alerts issued for most of Korea

The hiking trail in Umyeonsan, Seocho-gu, Seoul, is blocked Wednesday by collapsed wooden bridges and fallen trees after heavy rain. (Yonhap)
The authority has elevated landslide warnings for North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province as of 11 a.m. Thursday as rain cloud move south.
In Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon, Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong Province, a lower alert level will be maintained.
According to the Korea Forest Service, torrential rains of up to 200 mm are expected in Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, and North Gyeongsang Province between Wednesday and Thursday.
Greater Seoul, Daejeon, Sejong, Gangwon Province, and Chungcheong Province are also at high risk of landslides due to continued rain earlier this week.
Kim Yong-kwan, director of forest protection bureau at the Korea Forest Service, advised the public to take caution.
“Please pay attention to emergency disaster texts and local broadcasts. In case of an emergency, please evacuate as quickly as possible according to the guidance,” said Kim.
Meanwhile the search for those missing from Monday’s downpour in Seoul and nearby regions continues.
As of Thursday 1 p.m., 11 were reported dead, eight went missing and 18 were injured due to heavy rain.
Total 3,755 houses and buildings were inundated, of which 3,453 are located in Seoul.
In addition, 982 people from 548 households had to leave their homes because of flooding, while a further 4,297 people from 2,042 households have temporarily evacuated.
