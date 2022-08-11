 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Landslide alerts issued for most of Korea

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Aug 11, 2022 - 14:11       Updated : Aug 11, 2022 - 14:12
The hiking trail in Umyeonsan, Seocho-gu, Seoul, is blocked Wednesday by collapsed wooden bridges and fallen trees after heavy rain. (Yonhap)
The hiking trail in Umyeonsan, Seocho-gu, Seoul, is blocked Wednesday by collapsed wooden bridges and fallen trees after heavy rain. (Yonhap)
The authority has elevated landslide warnings for North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province as of 11 a.m. Thursday as rain cloud move south.

In Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon, Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong Province, a lower alert level will be maintained.

According to the Korea Forest Service, torrential rains of up to 200 mm are expected in Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, and North Gyeongsang Province between Wednesday and Thursday.

Greater Seoul, Daejeon, Sejong, Gangwon Province, and Chungcheong Province are also at high risk of landslides due to continued rain earlier this week.

Kim Yong-kwan, director of forest protection bureau at the Korea Forest Service, advised the public to take caution.

“Please pay attention to emergency disaster texts and local broadcasts. In case of an emergency, please evacuate as quickly as possible according to the guidance,” said Kim.

Meanwhile the search for those missing from Monday’s downpour in Seoul and nearby regions continues.

As of Thursday 1 p.m., 11 were reported dead, eight went missing and 18 were injured due to heavy rain.

Total 3,755 houses and buildings were inundated, of which 3,453 are located in Seoul.

In addition, 982 people from 548 households had to leave their homes because of flooding, while a further 4,297 people from 2,042 households have temporarily evacuated.

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114