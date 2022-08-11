 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance net up 9% in Q2

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2022 - 11:43       Updated : Aug 11, 2022 - 11:43
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance’s headquarters in Seocho, Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance’s headquarters in Seocho, Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., South Korea's No. 1 non-life insurer, said Thursday its second-quarter earnings rose 9 percent from a year ago thanks to a decreased loss rate.

Net income came to 340.8 billion won ($261 million) in the April-June period, compared with 312.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income expanded 8.4 percent on-year to 490.1 billion won, and insurance premiums from policyholders stood at slightly over 5 trillion won, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.

In the first half of the year, net profit edged up 0.8 percent to 749.9 billion won. Insurance premiums rose 1.3 percent to 9.89 trillion won in the January-June period.

The loss rate for car insurance dropped 2.5 percentage points on-year to 76.5 percent in the first half due largely to fewer accidents from COVID-19 and rising international oil prices.

A senior company official said Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance will ramp up efforts to secure a stable profit base in the second half, despite such negatives as galloping inflation and worries over a global economic recession.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is the non-life insurance arm of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114