 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

E-commerce giant Coupang's Q2 operating loss narrows on brisk sales

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2022 - 08:56       Updated : Aug 11, 2022 - 09:14
Coupang headquarters in Seoul. (Coupang)
Coupang headquarters in Seoul. (Coupang)

E-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday its second-quarter operating loss narrowed sharply from a year earlier on resilient sales.

Operating loss stood at $67.14 million in the April-June period, down 87 percent from a year earlier, the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth said in a regulatory filing.

It represents the first time since its listing in the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021 that the company's operating loss has fallen below the 100 billion-won ($76.6 million) mark.

Sales surged 27 percent on-year to $5.04 billion during the three-month period.

Coupang said sales of its product commerce division, including its ultra-fast delivery service called Rocket Delivery, jumped 27 percent on-year to $4.88 billion.

The top line of its new business areas, including online food platform Coupang Eats, also swelled 24 percent.

Coupang said its operating loss narrowed for the second straight quarter thanks to efforts to improve profitability.

Its first-quarter operating loss stood at $205.7 million, down 23 percent from a year earlier.

The e-commerce titan said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to $66.17 million in the second quarter, the first black ink since the start of the Rocket Delivery service in 2014.

Coupang made its landmark debut on the New York stock market last year in an effort to expand its global presence. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114