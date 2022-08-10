[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents signature set menu for office workers



Oul, a Korean contemporary bar situated on the second floor of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, presents the “OUL signature set” suitable for dinner gatherings.



The signature set menu comprises the lamb jerky and kimbukak, lobster tteokbokki, yukhoe, naeng-bossam, bada ramyeon, jeon, and the tiramisu croffle as dessert.



Prices start at 200,000 won. A minimum order of 160,000 won is needed to book a private room within the restaurant.



Six or more guests who order at least two bottles of alcohol beverages can enjoy the set at a discounted price. The promotion continues through the end of August.



For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.





Park Hyatt Seoul presents ‘Dine at the Park’ summer package



Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, presents a luxury summer promotion package, that includes a 100,000 won dining voucher at the hotel, a bottle of sparkling wine per night, and an Aesop facial mist and cleanser gift set.



Recently having remodeled all the suites, facilities at the hotel are designed to make guests feel like “a home away from home.” The outdoor infinity pool and sauna are also available without additional charge.



The package runs through Sept. 11. Prices start at 490,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2016-1234.





Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel launches ‘Suite Party’ package



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is launching a party package with an overnight stay at the hotel‘s suites and a room party dining set that includes two bottles of wine and a platter of grilled shrimp and lamb chops, with fruit and cheese on the side.



A whole cake and seasonal afternoon tea set for four guests are also served at the hotel’s first-floor bakery. The indoor swimming pool and fitness center can be used without additional charge.



Late check-out services are provided for all package guests.



The package, priced at 1 million won, is available through the end of the year. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers ‘Mediterranean Summer’ promotion



The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul greets the summer holiday season with the Mediterranean Summer promotion, a menu of Mediterranean-style seafood and grilled dishes served in the seventh-floor restaurant’s garden.



The six-course menu begins with an amuse-bouche of watermelon gazpacho, a Spanish-style cold soup, followed by a Greek salad with Mediterranean seafood.



An entree course of grilled blackthroat seaperch is sourced directly from Jeju Island.



The main course brings a choice of tenderloin or sirloin of premium Korean hanwoo beef.



Prices start at 200,000 won. The promotion goes on through Sept. 30. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.



