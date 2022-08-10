Blackpink to drop 2nd LP ‘Born Pink’ next month, begin world tour

Girl group Blackpink (YG Entertainment)



Global K-pop sensation Blackpink is returning with its 2nd LP titled “Born Pink” on Sept. 16, marking its return to the music scene after nearly two years away.



On Wednesday, the band’s agency YG Entertainment dropped a teaser image with the date “2022.09.16,” the date of its second album release.



“As the title suggests, ‘Born Pink’ shows the confidence and splendor Blackpink is known for. The album will be brimming with Blackpink’s unique identity and music, so please look forward to it,” the company said in a press release.



Although not much has been announced about Blackpink’s return, the company said the K-pop act’s forthcoming music videos were made with the “largest budget ever.”



Last week, the band’s agency released a trailer video for the quartet’s upcoming musical project.



Days after the announcement was made, YG said that Blackpink is dropping a prerelease single, “Pink Venom,” on Aug. 19. On Tuesday, the company said that the girl group would embark on a massive world tour titled “Born Pink” starting in October.



The agency teased the quartet’s upcoming world tour via its social media, which showed some of the dates of the K-pop act’s upcoming live sessions in 26 major cities.



A poster image for Blackpink’s 2nd LP “Born Pink” (YG Entertainment)