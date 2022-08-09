 Back To Top
National

Seoul commuters battle fallout from extreme rain

By Kim Arin
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:30       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 14:54
Cars abandoned Monday evening are left stranded on Tuesday morning in Gangnam, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Cars abandoned Monday evening are left stranded on Tuesday morning in Gangnam, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Hundreds of thousands of commuters on Tuesday trudged through Seoul’s battered roads and public transit pummeled by record-breaking downpour.

The downpour for the Monday evening commute left many drivers stuck on flooded roadways. The cars that had to be abandoned due to flooding stayed where they were until the following morning on Tuesday, obstructing traffic.

In Gangnam and nearby districts of Seoul that suffered heavier damage, subway operations were stalled after rain poured into stations. One line passing through southern Seoul had to shut down altogether. Parts of the ceiling collapsed inside Isu Station.

According to Seoul metropolitan office, some of the roads along the Han River that cut across the middle of the capital city had to be closed for several hours this morning for safety.

“Water still covers roads in many places, and they are just not passable,” a Seoul official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday morning.

One Seoul resident, who commutes from Seodaemun to Seocho, roughly 16 kilometers apart, said he left at 6 a.m., about an hour earlier than usual, so that he wouldn’t be late for work. “I took a cab because I wasn’t sure I’d be able to drive back home,” he said.

Public offices in Seoul delayed their start by two hours at 11 a.m. to dodge the impacts of the rain on traffic.

In Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, dozens of highway closures forced commuters to take detours.

President Yoon Suk-yeol told attendees of a government meeting at the national emergency response headquarters on Tuesday that full restoration of roads and the subway system damaged by the rain was “expected to take some time.”
