Business

Hanwha chairman's wife dies at 61

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 15:17       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 16:09
Suh Yung-min (Hanwha Group)
Suh Yung-min (Hanwha Group)
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn’s wife, Suh Yung-min, died at 61 at a hospital in the United States on Sunday, as she was suffering from cancer, the group said Tuesday.

Suh is survived by Kim, who leads South Korea‘s seventh-largest conglomerate dedicated to chemicals, renewable energy and finance, and their three sons, Dong-kwan, Dong-won and Dong-sun.

Suh, who studied pharmaceuticals at Seoul National University, was the daughter of five-term lawmaker Suh Chung-hwa, who formerly served as minister of the interior and home affairs twice. Kim and Suh tied the knot in 1982.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
