Life&Style

Gimhae withdraws bid for dolmen site’s national recognition

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 13:43       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 13:46
An aerial view of the Gusan-dong Dolmen site, located in Gusan-dong, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday (CHA)
The Gimhae City has called off on its application for the Gusan-dong Dolmen to be designated as a national historic site, as of Monday.

The city sent an official document to the Cultural Heritage Administration’s relevant department for the withdrawal process after mounting criticism had been made by experts who visited the site for preinspection on July 28, to find out that damages occurred during the restoration process.

The city had mapped out the restoration project and taken action since December 2020. A total of 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) had been spent on the project’s budget so far.

In January this year, upon the ongoing multiphased restoration project, the city submitted an official application document requesting a review of the Gusan-dong Dolmen to be named a national historic site.

But such an immediate backtrack by a local government, prior to subsequent directions or orders given by the CHA, is rare.

Although the damages require further investigation, experts and the CHA both reported that temporarily displacing the underlying stones of the dolmen, which potentially carries relics from the Bronze Age buried underneath, is already significant damage.

The Gusan-dong Dolmen is currently a South Gyeongsang Province Monument No. 280.

The nation’s current law on buried cultural heritage protection states that any restoration that requires removal or change from the current state of a relic should be reported to and confirmed by the CHA before action is taken.

After admitting to its faults on Saturday, the city announced Tuesday that it will work on making up for the mishandling.

“We are currently waiting for the CHA’s supplementation order and will try to reflect on all of them and reapply for the designation when the site is ready.” a Gimhae City official in charge of the project said.

The CHA has announced that legal measures against the city’s management of the site will be considered based on expert investigation.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
