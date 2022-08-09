 Back To Top
National

PM visits flood control center amid heavy rains

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 10:47       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 10:47
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) conducts an on-site inspection of a flood control center on the Han River on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a flood control center along the Han River on Tuesday and instructed officials to redouble efforts to minimize damage after heavy rains left seven people dead and six others missing, his office said.

The inspection came as the heaviest rainfall in 80 years battered Seoul and its surrounding areas and officials warned of more downpours in the region in the coming days.

"The capability of a nation is to be exercised in times of crisis," Han said during the inspection, calling for relevant authorities to make utmost efforts to deal with heavy rains and minimize damage.

Han also encouraged officials who working on recovery and urged them to redouble efforts to protect the lives and property of people, Han's office said. (Yonhap)

