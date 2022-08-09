 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 09:17       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 09:17
(123rf)
(123rf)

WASHINGTON -- The United States imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday for its involvement in laundering virtual currency stolen by North Korean hackers.

The Department of Treasury said the currency mixer helped launder over $455 million stolen by North Korea's state-sponsored hacking group, known as the Lazarus Group, in what it called the "largest known virtual currency heist to date."

"Today, Treasury is sanctioning Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer that launders the proceeds of cybercrimes, including those committed against victims in the United States," Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson was quoted as saying in a press release.

The department said Tornado Cash has laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.

Both Tornado Cash and the Lazarus Group have been sanctioned by the US since 2019, according to the department.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a separate statement, reaffirming US commitment to crack down on illegal cyber activities by North Korean hackers.

"The United States will continue to pursue actions against mixers laundering virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them," he said, adding Tornado Cash is the second virtual currency mixer to be designated by the US

The US imposed sanctions on crypto currency mixer Blender.io in May for laundering some $20.5 million out of nearly $620 million stolen by the Lazarus Group from online game Axie Infinity earlier in the year.

"The United States will not hesitate to use its authorities against malicious cyber actors, to expose, disrupt, and promote accountability for perpetrators and enablers of criminal activities," Blinken said in the released statement. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114