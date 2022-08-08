 Back To Top
Finance

KB Financial Group wins Red Dot Award

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 8, 2022 - 15:49       Updated : Aug 8, 2022 - 15:49
A wine collection carrying KB‘s character design (KB Financial Group)
A wine collection carrying KB‘s character design (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group said Monday that its wine collection using its character design won the Red Dot Award for Brands and Communication Design.

The character design, which the firm created to boost its image as a friendly bank open to ordinary Koreans, is aimed at raising domestic wine sales amid the pandemic when small business owners face greater economic challenges, the firm added.

“We are grateful for the award because we feel acknowledged for our efforts to help those most in need,” a senior official at KB Financial Group said. “Experience and value are key themes we intend to use to make our firm stand out.”




By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
