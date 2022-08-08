DMZ experience center opens in Paju

“Four Seasons of DMZ,” a media content on display at the DMZ Live Hall‘s Interactive Media Wall (KTO)

In line with the official opening of Ecological Peace Tourism Information Center located near the banks of the Imjin River in Paju, on Monday, a newly created DMZ LIVE Experience Hall on the premises is inviting guests to a vivid experience of the adjacent neighborhood near the Korean peninsula’s military demarcation line.



The establishment of the center has been jointly planned by the Korea Tourism Organization and the city of Paju since February 2018, with aims to build a cutting-edge tourism center that focuses on the theme of maintaining peace and working for preservation of the ecological environment of neighboring areas that currently separate the north and south.



On Imjingak’s 3982-square-meter space which used to function as a public parking lot, the KTO and the city jointly invested on a budget of nearly 20 billion won ($15 million) to carry out the project.



The DMZ LIVE Experience Hall comprises of the first and second floor of the center.



“DMZ 248,” an interactive video game installed at the DMZ Live Hall that contains geographic and ecological traits of the DMZ (KTO)