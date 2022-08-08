Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age

Education Minister Park Soon-ae arrives at a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Education Minister Park Soon-ae is expected to tender her resignation Monday, a ruling party official said, amid criticism she mishandled key policy proposals, such as lowering the elementary school starting age.

Park has come under pressure to quit after many teachers and parents protested strongly against lowering the school entry age by one year to 5. She has been criticized for announcing the proposal without sufficient preparations, such as collecting public opinion.

Her ministry had also unveiled a plan to abolish foreign language high schools, only to retract it just days later.

"I understand that Deputy Prime Minister Park will express her intent to resign sometime today," the official told Yonhap News Agency.

Park doubles as the deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Her resignation would effectively amount to her dismissal as President Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly made up his mind to fire her during his vacation last week. (Yonhap)