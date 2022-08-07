One of world’s largest dolmen sites in Gimhae damaged

Gusan-dong Dolmen located in Gusan-dong, Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, is seen on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A 350 metric ton Bronze Age dolmen in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, one of the largest dolmens in the world, was discovered to have been damaged during a recent restoration process.
The damage was reported to the Cultural Heritage Administration by Cultural Heritage Committee members who visited the site on July 28 to conduct preliminary research for the dolmen’s designation as a national historical site. The committee, under the CHA, said they found traces of heavy machinery usage during the visit.
But it was not immediately clear how the dolmen was damaged or the extent of it.
“We are now finding out the exact condition and the extent of the damage,” an official at the CHA who visited the site Friday told The Korea Herald.
The restoration, which took place between May and June, involved removing the upper capstone that served as a roof and the lower layer stones which served as the foundation for erecting the dolmen.
The dolmen located in Gusan-dong, Gimhae, was discovered in 2006 during a housing development project in the area. The dolmen measures 10 meters in length, 4.5 meters in width and 3.5 meters in height with its boundary occupying some 1,652 square meters.
At the time of the discovery, Gimhae City preserved the artifact by filling the area around the dolmen with soil as a temporary measure. A lack of budget was cited as the main reason for the temporary measure.
In December 2020, Gimhae City embarked on a multiphased restoration process, which has since been halted after the CHA was informed of the damage.
On Saturday, Gimhae City admitted to its faults and said it would follow the CHA’s decisions moving forward.
The city, however, insisted that no heavy equipment was used during the removal process. The stones that had been affected by natural conditions were taken out by hand and treated to be strengthened before being replaced in their original locations, according to the city.
The CHA official said future restoration steps will be discussed in close consultation with the local government and experts, adding that legal measures against the city’s handling of the site will be considered.
The dolmen was designated Gyeongsangnamdo Monument No. 280, in 2012. According to the CHA, all restoration plans for cultural artifacts that involve alteration of the artifacts’ current location, must be reported for review by the CHA’s Arch Policy Division.
The Gimhae City reported the restoration plan to South Gyeongsang Provincial Office, which gave the green light. However, the CHA said it had not received any report of a restoration plan.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)