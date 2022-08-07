LACMA Art+Film Gala to honor filmmaker Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook (LACMA)
Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian have been chosen as honorees at this year’s Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala.
“We are excited to recognize Park Chan-wook, whose unforgettable films never fail to show us the power of cinema,” said LACMA CEO Michael Govan in a statement last week.
Park won the best director award for his latest work “Decision to Leave” at this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Since the release of his breakout film “Joint Security Area” (2000), Park’s wide range of films have garnered him recognition at home and overseas. He also won the Grand Prix for “Oldboy” (2003) at the 2004 Cannes and the Jury Prize for “Thirst” (2009) at the 2009 Cannes.
Other notable works include British television series “The Little Drummer Girl” (2018), psychological-thriller film “The Handmaiden” (2016), and Park’s English-language debut film “Stoker” (2013).
Meanwhile, Pashgian has produced a significant series of sculptures comprising vibrantly colored columns, discs and spheres as an original member of Southern California’s Light and Space movement in the 1960s, according to LACMA.
The Art+Film Gala annually invites notable people from the fields of art, film, fashion and entertainment to strengthen dialogue between art and film.
Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the 11th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala will be held Nov. 5.
Gucci has been an official sponsor of the event for the 11 years.
By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com
)