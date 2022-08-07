Police looking into internet posting about assassinating Yoon

Police on Sunday launched an investigation into an internet posting about assassinating President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said.

The posting, titled "How to assassinate Yoon Suk-yeol," was uploaded on an internet community website at 8:21 a.m., with the unidentified writer saying, "All plans are set," and asking for money necessary to carry out the plans.

A viewer alerted police to the posting around 9:50 a.m., and police in the central city of Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, are tracking down the writer, officials said. (Yonhap)