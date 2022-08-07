 Back To Top
National

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 7, 2022 - 09:07       Updated : Aug 7, 2022 - 09:07
Quarantine officials spray disinfectant at Pyongyang International Airport in the North Korean capital amid the highest-level alert on the coronavirus, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on June 10. (KCNA)
Quarantine officials spray disinfectant at Pyongyang International Airport in the North Korean capital amid the highest-level alert on the coronavirus, in this undated photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on June 10. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for more than a week, according to its state media Sunday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

With regard to an outbreak of six "fever cases" in Jongju City, North Phyongan Province and Sinhung County, South Hamgyong Province on Friday evening, the KCNA said the country's health authorities carried out various tests including "epidemiological test,

observational study and PCR test."

"This scientifically clarified that fever was

caused by other diseases like gastroenteritis," it said in an English-language report.

The North announced a coronavirus outbreak on May 12 and the daily count of suspected cases peaked at over 392,920 three days later.

Last Friday, it said the daily fever tally hit zero. (Yonhap)

