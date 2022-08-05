IFC names veteran insider as Asia chief

Ruth Horowitz, vice president for Asia and the Pacific at the International Finance Corporation. (IFC)
The International Finance Corporation said Friday that it named insider Ruth Horowitz as vice president for Asia and the Pacific, bringing in a veteran who most recently headed the group’s Asset Management Company, which invests in developing countries.
Horowitz, who spent the last 13 years at the private sector investment arm of the World Bank, took office last Monday, highlighting fighting runaway fuel and food prices and climate change as her top priorities.
“Now, with war-fueled food inflation impacting the poorest people in the region, the IFC is determined to facilitate trade and international supply of food, boost production, and invest in climate-smart agriculture for future resilience,” Horowitz said.
Before joining the IFC, Horowitz worked for Lehman Brothers for over 20 years, where she oversaw projects involving investment banking and private equity business.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)