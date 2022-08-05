South Korea reelected to International Seabed Authority Council

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea has been reelected to Group B (major investors) of the Council of the International Seabed Authority for the fifth consecutive year, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.
In the election during the 27th session of the ISA Assembly held in Jamaica on Thursday, South Korea was chosen for Group B, in which countries lead the process of drawing up main policies for the agency, along with France, Germany and India. Elections are held once every three years, and South Korea will be in the group from 2023-2026.
The ISA Council is composed of Group A -- four major consumers/importers of seabed minerals; Group B – four major investors; Group C -- four large producers/exporters of seabed minerals; Group D -- six developing countries; and Group E -- 18 countries elected in accordance with the principle of equitable geographical distribution of seats, according to the ministry.
South Korea was first elected to Group E of the ISA Council in 1996, and had been placed in the group in the three following elections. The country then joined Group B in 2009, and has been elected to the group four consecutive times since then.
As a member of the ISA Council, South Korea will work to further enhance its standing as a leading country in deep seabed-related matters, including the exploration and development of seabed mineral resources as well as the protection of seabed environment, the Foreign Ministry said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)