Travelers to S. Korea get higher duty-free allowances

(123rf)
Travelers going to South Korea will be able to bring in duty-free goods worth up to $800, up from $600, as the Korean government seeks to reflect a surge in per capita income and help ramp up sluggish international tourism amid the pandemic.
The Finance Ministry said Friday that the easing of customs regulations, which last took place in 2014, includes lifting a separate cap on duty-free liquor to 2 liters from 1 liter currently, but the value cap has remained at $400. The 1-liter limit was relaxed for the first time since 1993.
The rule change will take effect before Sept. 10 during the Chuseok thanksgiving holidays. As required by law, the ministry will carry out a two-week public consultation and discuss any outside suggestions.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)