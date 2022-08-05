 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SKIET signs partnership with Vietnam‘s Vingroup to supply EV battery separator

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug 5, 2022 - 16:32       Updated : Aug 5, 2022 - 16:32

SK IE Technology (SKIET), a material solution provider SK Group, said Friday that it has signed an agreement with Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup to supply electric vehicle battery separators to its EV battery manufacturing affiliate VinES.

The two firms clinched a deal on July 26th, when VinES President Pham Thuy Linh and executives visited the SKIET headquarters in Seoul and its factory in North Chungcheong Province, according to the Korean firm.

A battery separator is one of the core parts of EV batteries, which keeps the two electrodes apart to prevent batteries from electrical short circuiting and exploding.

The recent deal comes amid SK Group’s acceleration into energy business expansion in Southeast Asia. In 2019, the Korean conglomerate purchased a 6.1 percent stake in VinGroup for 1.8 trillion won ($1.3 billion), in an aim to seek various business opportunities in the country. 

“We will venture into opportunities to diversity our business portfolio through a partnership with Vietnam’s representative conglomerate by promoting SKIET’s exclusive technology prowess and safety,” said SKIET CEO Roh Jae-seok.

VinES is a company set up by Vingroup for stable supply of EV batteries to carmaker unit VinFast, founded in 2017. VinFast, Vietnam’s first automotive manufacturer, announced in April that it would stop making gasoline cars and go 100 percent electric for its models. 

Expanding its reach to the North American market, VinFast is building a 150,000-annual-capacity production plant in the US state of North Carolina with a 2.6 trillion won investment. The plant plans to start operation in 2024.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114