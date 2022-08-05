COVID-19 tests for new conscripts to be resumed amid virus resurgence

The government will resume preemptive COVID-19 tests for new military conscripts to prevent mass infections at boot camps amid a new wave of virus resurgence, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Friday.

"The government will have new conscripts get free tests at public health centers nationwide within three days before joining the military by classifying them into the priority group for the polymerase chain reaction test," Lee said during a government virus response meeting.

The upcoming PCR tests will be available for those who join the military on Aug. 16 or after.

It marks the resumption of such tests for new conscripts after they were suspended on May 23 amid a receding pandemic.

In order to lessen the hassle for virus test takers, the government has also established a new reservation system allowing them to reserve a test through text message or on an application and get tested the same day, the minister said.

The government will also run a three-week "concentrated antivirus inspection period" around the school reopening season in late August so that all school classes can be given in person, Lee said. (Yonhap)