Business

LocknLock outlines ESG strategy in sustainability report

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Aug 4, 2022 - 15:36       Updated : Aug 4, 2022 - 15:36
Cover page of the sustainability report published by LocknLock. (LocknLock)
Global food container maker LocknLock said Thursday it has released its first-ever sustainability report, introducing the firm’s environmental, social and corporate governance-related strategies.

In the report, the company said it will decrease electricity use by implementing renewable energy and high-efficiency power units in its domestic and international manufacturing facilities. The company hopes to replace 30 percent of its electricity consumption with green energy by 2031 and to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

For its social strategy, LocknLock stressed transparency, outlining its plan to thoroughly check its products for health hazards and dangerous chemicals while disclosing each product’s composition online.

In terms of corporate governance, the company said it will ensure transparent management focused on diversity, integrity, efficiency and expertise.

“ESG management is an integral part of corporate survival and success in the long run,” said LocknLock CEO Kim Sung-hoon. “Please watch out for LocknLock‘s commitments to helping the world,” Kim added.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
