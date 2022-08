A staffer reorganizes frozen food products at Hanaro Mart in Yangjae, southern Seoul, Thursday. To combat inflation ahead of the Chuseok fall harvest holiday next month, the government said it is mulling ways to increase the supply of key food products and to provide special financial support to small businesses. Consumer prices soared 6.3 percent on-year in July, the fastest rise in 24 years.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com