National

S. Korea to temporarily allow visa-free entry for tourists from Japan, Taiwan, Macau

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 21:47       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 21:47
yonhap
yonhap


Travelers from Japan, Taiwan and Macau will be temporarily allowed to enter South Korea without a visa this month, Seoul city said Wednesday.

The city has pushed for the visa waiver program in consultation with the culture, justice and foreign ministries, and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency since June.

Travel to South Korea has been hampered by the lengthy time needed to get a tourist visa. The process takes three to four weeks in Japan.

Seoul expects the visa exemption policy would help attract tourists to Seoul Festa 2022.

The tourist festival will be held from Aug 10-14 in various spots in the city, featuring K-pop performances, an electric car race and various other tourist experiences, such as shopping, culture-hopping and sports.

Tourists from Japan, Taiwan and Macau must obtain entry approval on the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization website (k-eta.go.kr) at least 72 hours before their flight takes off. (Yonhap)

