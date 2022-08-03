[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa 1st female to top Billboard‘s new chart

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The solo track by Lisa of Blackpink went to the top of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Aug. 6.



She became the first female artist to claim the No. 1 spot.



The tally, powered by Twitter, is a weekly recap of the most popular songs across genres and across the world, ranked by online streaming activity data.



Her first solo single, “Lalisa,” climbed five places to the top spot from the previous week. It also is the only song to stay on the chart since it was launched 41 weeks ago. Another solo song, “Money,” was No. 3 on the chart.



Lisa debuted her solo debut single, hit Billboard‘s Hot 100 at No. 84 and topped iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions when it was released in September last year. The accompanying music video surpassed 500 million views on YouTube in June, a record time for a K-pop female solo act.



BTS’ V amasses 100m views with solo song



The music video for “Winter Bear,” a solo single from V of BTS, reached 100 million views on YouTube, said label Bit Hit Music on Wednesday.



The song was unveiled on the platform in August 2019. V had his hands on every aspect of the song, from producing it to directing the music video. He co-wrote the melody that falls back on acoustic guitar sounds while RM helped him write the lyrics in English.



The artist has released a series of solo songs, including another self-written song, “Sweet Night.” The single has topped the iTunes songs chart in 119 regions, a record for a solo single, making him the youngest musician to do so.



He also sang “Christmas Tree,” a theme song for the drama “Our Beloved Summer.” It was the first Korean original soundtrack song to enter Billboard‘s Hot 100, at No. 79 when it came out on Christmas Eve last year.



TXT sets record streak on Billboard 200



Tomorrow X Together extended its stay on Billboard 200 for an 11th week, the longest streak for a K-pop album on the chart this year.



Its fourth EP, “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” debuted at No. 4, a career-high, on the tally dated May 28. For next week‘s chart, it was No. 138.



In the meantime, the five bandmates returned home on Monday, after performing in seven cities in the US for its first international tour, “Act: Love Sick.” The boy band went live in front of its fans in the US for the first time in about three years since its debut showcase, “Star in US.”



Last Tuesday, it took to the stage at Lollapalooza music festival, which was headlined by BTS’ J-Hope.



Kard‘s BM to drop solo single



