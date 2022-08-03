[Herald Interview] Singer-songwriter Lydia Lee sings about fluidity of life in ‘Ways We Change’

Singer-songwriter Lydia Lee (Courtesy of the artist)

In 2015, Lydia Lee, then a teenager studying music in high school, took the internet by storm with her cover video of Adele’s “Hello.” The viral video led to Lee appearing on popular US TV talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and speaking of her dreams to be a singer.



Fast forward seven years, Lee has now earned the title of musician and is free to roam her musical universe at her own pace, sharing her thoughts with the world through her words.



Popping in and out of the local music scene since her official debut with the single “Blue” in 2017, Lee, whose real name is Lee Ye-jin, returned in July with a new single, “Ways We Change.” It came two years after she released her first EP, “The House that I Live in,” in August 2020. Spending her summer vacation in Paris, Lee spoke with The Korea Herald over email ahead of the new single.



“Since the EP, I’ve just been living my life: writing songs, going on TV shows, writing music for commercials, and always adapting to life and enjoying it,” she said.



While many hopeful musicians choose to develop their careers in the local music scene, Lee, after becoming a viral sensation, opted for something very different; she flew to Paris to study art.



During her two years at the Paris College of Art, Lee said she did not work on her music. She needed time to explore herself and her art if she was to continue to create music.



The cover art of “Ways We Change” was from a picture she drew as part of a school project about “Perception and People,” she said.



“I am extremely introverted, so I’m always scared of approaching people. I wanted to challenge that trait of mine through this project.”



She went around the city and asked people if she could take their picture. She picked out nine of them and drew them in her unique style.



“Photography can depict exact reality. Once it goes through one’s eyes and mind, it becomes a perception of someone which can be altered and distorted. After writing ‘Ways We Change,’ I thought this project was a perfect fit for the song since it is about my perception of the world and how it has changed.”







Cover art image of Lydia Lee’s single “Ways We Change” (Courtesy of the artist)