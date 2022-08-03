Choi Yena brings summertime magic to beat the heat with ‘Smartphone’

Choi Yena poses during a press conference for her second EP, “Smartphone,” held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yuehua Entertainment)



Out with the old, in with the new, Choi Yena welcomed the hottest season of the year with her improvement-themed second EP, “Smartphone,” released Wednesday evening.



This marks the soloist‘s return, nearly seven months since she released her first EP, “Smiley,” in January.



During Wednesday’s press conference, Choi said the theme of her new album is “upgrading.” The singer said she is back with new songs that have improved in sound, reflecting the “upgrading” theme of the album.



“It‘s going to be an album that will fill listeners with joy and energy,” the singer confidently claimed.



The album’s title track interweaves energetic drumbeats and electronic bass sounds. It is a song about how smartphones have become an inseparable part of people‘s daily lives in society.



The energetic beats are just what fans need during the hot summer, and the singer backs them up with catchy melodies and addictive vocal hooks.



The versatile musician again had a hand in the composition and musical arrangements.



Choi wrote the words to the title track from her perspective as an avid smartphone user. The singer also penned album opener “Make U Smile” and “WithOrWithOut,” on which the singer took a leap of faith as an artist.



The other songs that round out the album are “Lemon-Aid” and “U.”



Also, the singer took part in many aspects of the production process, including the choreography and music video.







