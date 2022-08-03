Girls’ Generation, Blackpink and Twice: K-pop A-listers gear up for summer

Girl group Girls’ Generation (SM Entertainment)



As a slew of big-name K-pop artists are set to return with bops for the sweltering summer, with major girl groups among those vying to make their way into summer playlists.



On the star-studded roster is Girls’ Generation, one of the longest-running K-pop girl groups, making its long-awaited full-group comeback to celebrate its 15th anniversary.



After rumors that the K-pop icons were returning with new songs, the band’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the band would drop its 7th LP, “Forever 1,” on Monday and that the digital album will hit global music platforms Friday.



This marks Girls’ Generation’s return as an eight-piece act, nearly five years since it released its sixth LP, “Holiday Night,” in August 2017. Soo-young, Seo-hyun and Tiffany announced their departure from the entertainment firm in the same year.



The other five bandmates -- Yoona, Tae-yeon, Yuri, Sunny and Hyo-yeon -- renewed their contracts with the agency and continued their careers as Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG, the band’s second subunit.





Girl group Blackpink (YG Entertainment)



Global K-pop sensation Blackpink’s comeback is also in the works, marking its return to the music scene after nearly two years away.



On Monday, the band’s agency YG Entertainment released a trailer for the upcoming new album.



According to the video the quartet will put out a prerelease single in August, its whole musical project in September and begin a world tour in October.



Although not much has been announced about Blackpink’s return, the company said the K-pop act’s forthcoming music video was made with the “largest budget ever,” it said via a press release, announcing that the band has started shooting the video for the title track.







