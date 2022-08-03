SK hynix announces development of advanced 286-layer NAND flash

SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday it has developed the NAND flash with the industry's highest vertical layers that enable improved productivity and fast data transfer.

The world's second largest memory chip maker said its 238-layer 4D NAND flash is the "most layered and smallest" in size, during the Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, which runs from Aug. 2-4.

SK hynix expected to begin mass production of its most advanced storage chips in the first half of next year, and will use them in solid-state drives for PCs first and expand their applications into smartphones and other devices later.

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data.

Unlike traditional two-dimensional NAND, where the memory cells are placed horizontally, three-dimensional and four-dimensional NAND flash stack memory cells into vertical layers to boost performance and capacity.

The company said the new product's overall productivity has risen by 34 percent compared with the previous 176-layer NAND, "as more chips with higher density per unit area can be produced from each wafer." The data transfer speed also improved by 50 percent, it added. (Yonhap)