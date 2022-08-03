 Back To Top
Business

Daughter of late Samsung chairman tapped as advisor to Samsung Global Research

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:21       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A daughter of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee was tapped as an advisor to Samsung's global research center, sources said Wednesday.

Lee Seo-hyun, Lee Kun-hee's second daughter, will work as an advisor to the corporate social responsibility team at Samsung Global Research.

The CSR team is dedicated to developing policies to fulfill Samsung's social responsibilities.

She is currently overseeing the Samsung Welfare Foundation, founded by her father, and leads the advisory board at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul. (Yonhap)

