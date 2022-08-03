LG Energy Solution to run global operations only on renewable energy from 2025

LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday it will run its global production sites only on renewable energy starting in 2025 as part of efforts to achieve the goals for sustainable growth.

All battery production facilities in South Korea, North America, Europe and China will operate on 100 percent renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, the world's second-largest battery maker said in the latest report on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

It also plans to turn non-production sites into renewable energy-based ones by 2030.

LGES has joined the RE100 global corporate initiative designed to shift energy use to renewable sources as a way to respond to climate change and other environmental issues. As of 2020, LGES' renewable transition rate stood at 33 percent, the highest among the 14 South Korean firms that have joined RE100.

LGES said it will raise the proportion to over 60 percent by the end of this year.

LGES plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and realize the transition to carbon neutrality in its whole value chain, from securing raw materials to battery production, by 2050. (Yonhap)