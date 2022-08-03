 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Energy Solution to run global operations only on renewable energy from 2025

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 09:38       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 09:38
(LG Energy Solution)
(LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday it will run its global production sites only on renewable energy starting in 2025 as part of efforts to achieve the goals for sustainable growth.

All battery production facilities in South Korea, North America, Europe and China will operate on 100 percent renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, the world's second-largest battery maker said in the latest report on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

It also plans to turn non-production sites into renewable energy-based ones by 2030.

LGES has joined the RE100 global corporate initiative designed to shift energy use to renewable sources as a way to respond to climate change and other environmental issues. As of 2020, LGES' renewable transition rate stood at 33 percent, the highest among the 14 South Korean firms that have joined RE100.

LGES said it will raise the proportion to over 60 percent by the end of this year.

LGES plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and realize the transition to carbon neutrality in its whole value chain, from securing raw materials to battery production, by 2050. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114