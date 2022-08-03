N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day: state media

North Korean workers in protective gear carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang's Sadong District in this undated photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency on June 7, 2022. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fifth consecutive day with only five fever patients under treatment, according to its state media Wednesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Tuesday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and five are being treated, it added.

The KCNA said the country's virus crisis is at its "terminal stage" although local health authorities are continuing measures for its stable control.

"With the nationwide spread of the epidemic at its terminal stage in the DPRK, work to further stably control and manage the overall anti-epidemic situation and strengthen the bulwark against epidemic is being pushed ahead with in all directions," it said in a separate English-language report. The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Education and control are intensified to prevent officials, working people and residents from loosening vigilance towards the current phase of stability but make them maintain strong alertness and consciousness," it added.

The North disclosed its first COVID-19 case May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and immediately declared a "maximum emergency" virus control system. (Yonhap)