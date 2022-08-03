Hyundai, Kia's July US sales fall 11 pct amid chip shortage

Employees work on the production line manufacturing Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 electric vehicles at the company’s plant in Ulsan, South Korea, in this photo taken on Jan. 20. (Bloomberg)

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in the United States fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier amid the prolonged global chip shortage.

Hyundai and Kia sold 123,080 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market in July compared with 138,599 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.

Hyundai's sales declined 11 percent to 60,631 units last month from 68,500 a year ago, while Kia's were also down 11 percent to 62,449 from 70,099 during the same period, the data showed.

From January to July, the carmakers' sales in the US fell 13 percent to 800,287 autos from 924,245 during the same period of last year, the data showed.

Sales results of Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available. (Yonhap)