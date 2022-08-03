Joo Won returns with Netflix action film ‘Carter’

“Carter” director Jung Byung-gil (left) and actor Joo Won pose for photos before a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday. (Netflix)





Korean actor Joo Won is returning with new Netflix action film “Carter” directed by Jung Byung-gil.



“I can confidently say that ‘Carter’ is a new kind of action film. I hope that through this film, we can spread Korean action films to the world,” the actor said during a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday.



“When I first read the script, I thought ‘is it possible to film these scenes?’ but also really wanted to try it. I thought if it works out it would become a milestone in my career,” Joo Won added.



The new Netflix film introduces a Korean American CIA agent Carter (played by Joo Won) who wakes up one day without any memories. He does not even remember who he is. The only thing he can rely on is an anonymous voice, which gives him a series of missions as a mysterious virus spreads from the Demilitarized Zone.



“(In the movie) there is a kid who is a human vaccine. He (Carter) has to rescue the kid. He is not sure if he is doing the right thing or not, but the voice is the only thing that he can rely on so he does it,”Joo Won explained.



The 34-year-old actor said he gained 7 kilograms, shaved his hair and also got temporary tattoos for his character.



“I changed my appearance a lot. So after the shooting was over, it was especially hard for me to get out of the character,” Joo Won said.



“Carter” director Jung added that he was satisfied with the change in appearance that Joo Won went through for the film.



“He had a pretty boy image before so we talked about changing that,” Jung said.



Jung also talked about Carter’s black and white ink paint tattoos.



“When I was young I wanted to be a painter. I wanted to be a painter that uses ‘muk’ (black ink) but I became a film director,” he said. “So I projected my dream to become a painter onto Carter’s body. It felt like I was holding an exhibition on his body,”



The movie’s action scenes take up almost the whole movie, according to Joo Won, involving different forms of transportation, including cars, motorcycles, helicopters, trains and airplanes.



“Carter’s action scenes were shot to look like a single take. The movie is around two hours long and most of it consists of action scenes. So I had to remember an almost two-hour action sequence. I spent lots of time practicing,” Joo Won said.



“If there was a mistake on the set, we had to start (the scene) again from the beginning. It took a lot of time and effort,” the director added.



The actor said not everything went as he expected when filming the new Netflix film.



“Everything was difficult but the most difficult was the first action scene where I had to fight almost naked in the public bathhouse,” Joo Won said.



This first scene is also director Jung’s favorite.



“The first scene is actually the main scene that I wrote for another movie, but I decided to use it for ‘Carter’,” Jung said.



According to the director, the most difficult scene for him was the skydiving action scene.



“I thought we had to film actual skydiving. It is not very long in the film but we spent around 10 days just on the skydiving scene. When falling, we have only 30-40 seconds to film each time,” he said.



Jung also talked about how he controlled his mind when he was confronted with unexpected situations while filming difficult action scenes.



“Before, when things did not work as I expected them to, I used to get very stressed out. But this time I changed my way of thinking and when things did not work out as I expected, I told myself that better days are coming. So I could never get mad or scream at anyone when filming,” he said.





“Carter” directed by Jung Byung-gil (Netfilx)