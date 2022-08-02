[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to be held at the Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.



The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.



Visitors can see the reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.



Admission is free.



People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.





Muju Firefly Festival



The Muju Firefly Festival is scheduled to be held in the areas of Muju Deungnamu Stadium, North Jeolla Province, Aug. 27 - Sept. 4.



The event takes place every fall in the clean environment of Muju, which provides a natural habitat for fireflies and the marsh snails the fireflies feed on.



Visitors can also enjoy various programs, including firefly exploration, stargazing experience, concert, parade and more.



While most of the programs are offered for free, the firefly exploration costs 15,000 won per person. The exploration is limited to a maximum of 1,200 visitors.



The stargazing experience program costs 5,000 won per person and is being held only on Aug. 27 and Sept. 4.



An online reservation is required on the official website of Muju Firefly Festival, www.firefly.or.kr.





Suwon Culture Night



Suwon Culture Night will take place in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Aug. 12-14.



Held at Suwon Hwaseong Fortress and Hwaseong Temporary Palace, the areas are decorated with media art installations titled “Eight Nights.”



Every corner of the fortress offers a historical and cultural experience to visitors.



Admission fees vary by program, including the docent-led tour, augmented reality experience, talk show, cooking program, bike taxi tour and more.



More information can be found on www.swcf.or.kr.





Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival



The Lavender Festival started on June 18 and runs through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



Herb Island seeks to mesmerize its visitors, not only with the purple-hued fields but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.



Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics-making, a herbal foot bath experience and more.



Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.



Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr



