KF World Cinema Week to look into films from Latin America

A scene from “Days of Light” (Korea Foundation)

An unprecedented blackout hits Central America, and people struggle to get through the crisis.



A pilot suffers severe injuries from an accidental landing; an elderly lady with her grandson tries to find her daughter at a hospital; a millionaire housewife is trapped in her penthouse with her housemaid; a teenage girl’s 15th birthday party goes awry; a pastor and his daughter take advantage of the chaotic situation; a detached couple finds each other amid a solar storm.



These six different stories are part of an omnibus drama film showing us that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.



“Days of Light,” which opens the Korea Foundation World Cinema Week this Friday, is co-directed by six young directors from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.



This year’s World Cinema Week will offer a chance to explore cultural and historical diversity through 12 recent films from Latin America, which were selected by each participating embassy.



In addition, programs this weekend with writer Kim Young-ha, book YouTuber Kim Gyeol, and film critic Jeong Seong-il will introduce several notable films and provide an on-site forum for more engaging discussions.





A scene from “Zama” (Korea Foundation)