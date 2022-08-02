 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Korea’s ICT exports climb 18.9% in H1 to set fresh six-month record

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:00

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology products in the first half of 2022 soared 18.9 percent on-year to set a new semiannual record tally, thanks to brisk overseas demand for chips and computer products, data showed.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to $122.6 billion in the January-June period, up from the $103 billion tally a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

It marked the highest-ever semiannual tally since the government began compiling related data in 1996. ICT exports accounted for 35 percent of South Korea’s total outbound shipments during the first half of 2022. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
