Peru reaffirms commitment to Korea at 201st Independence Day

Peru Ambassador to Korea Daul Matute-Mejia welcomes guests and delivers opening remarks for Peru’s 201st Independence Day in Korea at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Korea to continuously search for bilateral projects and consolidate on Peru-Korea friendship at Peru’s 201st Independence Day celebrations in South Korea.



Peru’s Independence Day, which falls on July 28, commemorates a noteworthy day in Latin American history marking Peru’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1821.



Peru was a colony of Spain from 1532-1821.



Delivering welcome remarks at the annual celebration, Peru Ambassador to Korea Daul Matute-Mejia explained Peru-Korea’s political, economic and defense cooperation highlighting the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2012.





Military personnels at the Embassy of Peru in Seoul conducts a parade in honor of Peru and Korea held as part of Peru’s 201st Independence Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

“Korea trusts Peru and Peru trusts Korea,” said Mejia citing a bilateral trade balance that hit almost $5 billion favoring Peru and services balance on the side of Korea.



Peru is one of the main receptors of Korea ODA cooperation in Latin America, he said.



“These efforts create better conditions for the welfare of Peruvian and Korean citizens,” said Meija thanking Korean companies for participating in infrastructure project bids in Peru such as Chinchero International Airport in Cusco.





Artists perform a traditional Peruvian dance during the reception of Peru’s 201st Independence Day celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction won main construction project for the new international airport’s passenger terminal in 2021.



“Cusco will soon enjoy a ‘state-of-the-art’ airport for benefit of all citizens arriving in Cusco and knowing about the Inca empire,” Mejia said.



The Inca empire flourished in the Andean region of South America between 1200-1500 AD.



According to Mejia, Peru is planning to develop a smart city in Cusco and three other cities.



The ambassador pointed Peru-Korea defense cooperation and transfer of a second naval unit of Korea to the Peruvian navy to help vigilance of the Peruvian maritime domain.



Ambassadors and Embassy representatives pose for a group picture on Peru’s 201st Independence Day in Korea celebrations at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Peru and Korea are set to build navy patriots, LPD navy units, and training airplanes for the Air force adding Peruvian officers and cadets to study in Korean military education institutions in the same condition as its Korean peers, said Meija.



LPD refers to amphibious warfare ships that board, transport, and land elements of a landing force for expeditionary warfare missions.



Mejia also discussed Peru-Korea cooperation on strengthening digital government capabilities citing establishment of Center for digital cooperation in the President of cabinet of ministers in Peru in 2021 and the visit of his country’s President of Supreme Court to Korea in May 2021.



The visit aimed to strengthen justice administration for women protection in remote areas of Peru.





National Court Administration Vice Minister Kim Hyung-du delivers remarks for Peru’s 201st Independence Day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on July 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)