 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Power demand hits record high amid heat wave

By Hong Yoo
Published : Aug 1, 2022 - 16:03       Updated : Aug 1, 2022 - 16:03
S. Korea's average maximum power demand stood at 82,007 megawatts last month (Yonhap)
S. Korea's average maximum power demand stood at 82,007 megawatts last month (Yonhap)
Sizzling temperatures that hit the country last month led to record-breaking electricity demand, data showed Monday.

According to Korea Power Exchange, the country’s average maximum power demand stood at 82,007 megawatts last month, up 1.0 percent on-year -- the highest since records began in June 2005.

The sudden surge of power consumption resulted from many households and buildings turning up the air conditioning due to the scorching heat wave and tropical nights across the nation throughout July.

A tropical night is when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

As power consumption surged, South Korea’s reserve electricity ratio fell below the 10 percent level three times last month.

The reserve ratio dropped from 9.5 percent on July 5 to 8.7 percent on July 6 and down to 7.2 percent on July 7.

The reserve ratio for July 7 was the lowest since August 13, 2019, when the reserve ratio dropped to 6.7 percent.

The reserve ratio, which should be maintained above 10 percent to supply stable power and prepare for emergencies, is likely to drop further next week when power consumption jumps due to air conditioning use, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

If the ratio continues to dip below 10 percent, the government could impose emergency measures for the first time since September 2013 to control power use.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy forecasts that electricity demand will rise to the 91.7-95.7 gigawatt range in the second week of August, when the summer heat usually reaches its peak, up from 91.1 gigawatts measured last year.

The ministry expects power reserves to plunge to their lowest levels in recent years -- to around 5.2 gigawatts this summer, half of that of last year.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114