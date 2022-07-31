[Graphic News] Vehicle registrations rise 0.6% in Q2 despite chip shortage

The number of registered vehicles in South Korea rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter to over 25 million, with that of eco-friendly cars exceeding 1.36 million units, government data showed.
Car registrations came to 25.22 million units as of end-June, up from 25.07 million units a quarter earlier despite a global chip shortage, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Global carmakers have been struggling with the lack of semiconductor parts since late 2020, which have affected their vehicle production and sales.
The number of environmentally friendly cars - electric, hydrogen and hybrid vehicles climbed 8.5 percent in the June quarter from a quarter earlier to account for 5.4 percent of total car registrations, the statement said. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
