[Newsmaker] Bodies of North Koreans wash up in the south. What happens next?

The Imjin River in Paju, northwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Last week, another corpse thought to be of a North Korean was recovered from the South Korean side of the Imjin River, which flows from North Korea and crosses the border. The deceased, a woman, was wearing a badge with portraits of the North’s two former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, according to local police investigators.



It was the fourth time in July that a body suspected to be of a North Korean was found washed up in the South.



The three other bodies wore no badge to indicate their origin. But their thin bodies, worn-out clothes missing fabric labels and the absence of marks from vaccination shots support the theory that they are North Koreans.



Bodies floating down



The first of the four, found on July 2 was a child, thought to be aged between 3 and 7 years old, washed ashore on the island of Ganghwado, off the coast of Incheon. The child was wearing only a long-sleeved top.



Just three days later, another child -- a boy wearing only shorts -- was recovered in an estuary of the Han River in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, just south of the Military Demarcation Line. On July 16, a 9-month-old baby was found naked and dead near the Unification Bridge over the Imjin River in Paju, northwest of Seoul.



The clothes that were found did not have fabric labels, which are required for all clothing products sold here. For the younger one without clothing, police found no trace of vaccination shots. All infants born in South Korea are required to get vaccine shots in accordance with the government-set immunization schedule for children. For instance, a typical baby 3-month-old would have received shots for hepatitis and tuberculosis.



While police investigations are underway to establish the deceased’s identity, some North Korean defectors told The Korea Herald that they were probably victims of flooding in the North.



“In North Korea, summer floods cause serious casualties as it lacks a well-equipped drainage system unlike the South,” said Choi Hyun-joon, 52, founder of Unification Future Solidarity, an organization dedicated to assisting North Korean defectors settle in South Korean society.



According to the North’s state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the western provinces of South and North Hwanghae and the city of Kaesong near the inter-Korean border had been hit with more than 300 millimeters of rainfall from June 27-30.





Trees are uprooted by heavy rain and strong winds in North Korea‘s capital city of Pyongyang, in this footage captured from the Korean Central Television on June 26. (Yonhap)