 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae’s 'Hunt' to screen at TIFF 2022

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:38       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:38
Lee Jung-jae (Artist Company)
Lee Jung-jae (Artist Company)

Top actor Lee Jung-jae’s espionage action film “Hunt” will be screened at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, Lee’s agency Artist Company announced in a press release Friday.

As the world’s largest public film festival, TIFF presents over 100 films in different sections based on genre and format, including Contemporary World Cinema, TIFF Docs and Discovery, among 10 other categories.

“Hunt” has been selected for the Gala Presentation, a red-carpet premiere event for high-profile films with scheduled in-person appearances from filmmakers and movie stars.

Eighteen films including “Hunt” are set to screen in the Gala Presentation lineup.

The 125-minute action film centers around two elite agents at South Korea’s Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (played by Lee) and Kim Jung-do (played by Jung Woo-sung), who are chasing a North Korean spy leaking top secrets.

The story develops as the agents start to suspect and monitor each other to prove their loyalty to South Korea. 
“Hunt” (Megabox Plus M)
“Hunt” (Megabox Plus M)

After making its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in May, “Hunt” is set to hit

local theaters on Aug. 10 and have its North American premiere on Sept. 15 at TIFF 2022.

Meanwhile, Jung Woo-sung’s directorial debut “A Man of Reason” has been invited to screen at the Special Presentation section.

TIFF will showcase 11 days of international and Canadian cinema starting Sept. 8.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114