Lee Jung-jae’s 'Hunt' to screen at TIFF 2022

Lee Jung-jae (Artist Company)



Top actor Lee Jung-jae’s espionage action film “Hunt” will be screened at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, Lee’s agency Artist Company announced in a press release Friday.



As the world’s largest public film festival, TIFF presents over 100 films in different sections based on genre and format, including Contemporary World Cinema, TIFF Docs and Discovery, among 10 other categories.



“Hunt” has been selected for the Gala Presentation, a red-carpet premiere event for high-profile films with scheduled in-person appearances from filmmakers and movie stars.



Eighteen films including “Hunt” are set to screen in the Gala Presentation lineup.



The 125-minute action film centers around two elite agents at South Korea’s Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (played by Lee) and Kim Jung-do (played by Jung Woo-sung), who are chasing a North Korean spy leaking top secrets.



The story develops as the agents start to suspect and monitor each other to prove their loyalty to South Korea.



“Hunt” (Megabox Plus M)