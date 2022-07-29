 Back To Top
Life&Style

Concert marking Liberation Day to be held at Cheong Wa Dae

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:22       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 13:22
Visitors watch a live fusion gugak performance at the Cheong Wa Dae’s evening tour program in Seoul on July 20. (Yonhap)
Visitors watch a live fusion gugak performance at the Cheong Wa Dae’s evening tour program in Seoul on July 20. (Yonhap)
Marking the 77th anniversary of Korea’s Liberation Day on Aug. 15, a special concert will be held as part of the “Visit Korean Heritage Campaign” at the Cheong Wa Dae compound on the evening of Aug. 13, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Thursday.

Hosted by the CHA and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the event has been held at different historical locations in the past, including Suwon Hwaseong in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province in 2020, and Gwanghanruwon in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, last year.

Under the theme of “A 600-Year Road Opens,” this year’s event will feature musicals that tell stories of Korean cultural heritage and a series of musical performances led by popular singers and gugak bands.

The main locations for the performance include the Main Building and Sangchunjae on the Chung Wa Dae compound and Geunjeongjeon in Gyeongbokgung.

Terrestrial broadcaster KBS will air the performance live.

Those who wish to attend must apply for up to two tickets per person at the CHF’s website from Aug. 1-3.

A total of 3,000 people will be admitted on-site, and participants will be selected by lottery and announced Aug. 8.

The performance is scheduled to be broadcast in some 117 countries through KBS World.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
