 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

BTS’ J-Hope to make history as first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza 2022

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 11:45
J-Hope of BTS (Big Hit Music)
J-Hope of BTS (Big Hit Music)
J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS will make history as the first Korean musician to take the main stage at Lollapalooza, an annual four-day music festival held in Chicago’s Grand Park. He is scheduled to perform as the main headliner on Sunday (US time).

This year’s Lollapalooza kicked off on Thursday at noon, with some 170 big-name artists set to perform on eight different stages. J-Hope will perform onstage between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (US time) on the last day of the rock festival.

Announcing this year’s Lollapalooza lineup earlier last month, a festival official introduced J-Hope by saying, “His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival.”

After the list of performers was unveiled, US online ticketing agent TickPick said on Tuesday that the Sunday ticket for Lollapalooza is the most in-demand single-day ticket on record for the music event based on the ticketing agent’s figures. It also threw the spotlight on J-Hope as a headliner for that day.

J-Hope flew to the US for the festival on Monday, after dropping his first solo album titled “Jack In The Box” earlier this month. The 10-track album is the first-ever official solo album to be released by a BTS member. The band announced a new chapter of the act’s career in June so that members could focus on individual projects.

Lollapalooza, which began as a touring show in 1991, has since made Chicago‘s Grant Park its annual venue and become one of the leading music events in the US. Other headliners of the festival this year include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Another K-pop act and J-Hope’s fellow labelmate, Tomorrow X Together, was on the list of performers as well. It will mark the boy band’s US festival debut, with the band set to perform on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, global fandom platform Weverse hinted that it will be livestreaming some parts of the music festival, offering both J-Hope and Tomorrow X Together’s performance for free. It is part of the platform’s effort to share the daily lives of artists with fans, a Weverse official said.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114