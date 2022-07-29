[Photo News] Wall of Remembrance unveiled in Washington

The unveiling ceremony of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC was held on Wednesday, with names of 43,808 fallen heroes of the 1950-53 war displayed on the lengthy black granite board.



The ceremony was held on the very day the Korean War came to a close 69 years ago. High-profile officials from South Korea and the US, as well as 2,000 citizens gathered to honor and lay flowers for those whose names are on the wall.



Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (center) and Veteran Affairs Minister Park Min-sik (right) salute the Korean flag in front of the Korean War Memorial during the Wednesday ceremony. (Yonhap)

The Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and Veteran Affairs Minister Park Min-sik listen to the explanation about the Wall of Remembrance on Wednesday from John Tillery, the former head of the US forces in Korea and the chairman of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation. (Yonhap)

The son of a fallen Korean Augmentation Troops member of the US Army points out his father’s name on the wall at the Wednesday ceremony. (Yonhap)

Flowers are laid around a picture of a fallen hero on the Wall of Remembrance by the participants of the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)