[Graphic News] Number of international migrants falls at fastest pace in 2021 amid pandemic

The number of South Korean and foreign migrants fell at the fastest-ever pace last year as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted cross-border movements, data showed.
The number of international migrants, or those who stay in South Korea for more than 90 days, declined 347,000, or 28.1 percent, on-year to 887,000, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The data is calculated based on cross-border movements of both South Korean nationals and foreigners, excluding short-term visitors.
It marked the sharpest on-year fall since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 2000. The 2021 numbers were also the lowest since 2004. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)