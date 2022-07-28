‘Hunt’: breathtaking gunfight, psychological warfare in lawless Korean Peninsula

“Hunt” (Megabox Plus M)



Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut “Hunt,” an espionage action film, offers thrilling action scenes with seemingly unending gunfire and a heart-pounding rivalry between two intelligence agents. For some moviegoers, the long-awaited reunion of top actors Lee Jung-jae – who also stars in the film -- and Jung Woo-sung is enough to hold their expectations high for the movie.



Lee seemed a little nervous when he introduced himself as a director for the first time in his 23-year career during a press conference at Megabox Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, on Thursday. But he said he believed that the mesmerizing performances of the starring actors are presented to their fullest in the espionage action film.



“Many changes have been made from the original script. I thought deeply about what to keep and throw away. I remember spending a lot of time in choosing the theme of the film,” the actor-turned-director said.



Lee hoped to choose a theme that can many audiences could relate to. After careful consideration, he decided to feature South Korea in the 1980s as the backdrop, a period of political upheaval.



“Hunt” revolves around two elite agents at the Agency for National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (played by Lee) and Kim Jung-do (played by Jung Woo-sung), who are chasing after a North Korean spy leaking top secrets.



Starting from the South Korean president’s visit to Washington in 1983, to a spy operation in Tokyo, the agents go head-to-head in an intense competition, a battle to prove their loyalty for the country and its leader.



With their growing obsession to hunt down the spy, the agents start to suspect and monitor each other.



“‘Hunt’ gave me an opportunity to learn that I am still able to present an exciting confrontation with Lee,” actor Jung said.



Jung Woo-sung (left) and Lee Jung-jae pose for photos after a press conference held at Megabox Coex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)